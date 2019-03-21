Metro-mayor welcomes life-saving donation for Limerick park

METROPOLITAN mayor Daniel Butler has welcomed a move by a local firm to donate a defibrillator to the Mungret playpark.

Dock Road company Fleming Medical recently donated a cardiac science power heart.

It’s the only defibrillator on the market which provides customised shocks tailored to each patient needs to both include adults and children.

It also provides faster shock times and real-time CPR feedback with a unique CPR Device that instructs the correct pressure to be applied when performing CPR.

Cllr Butler said he went about trying to source a defibrillator after a recent park run in the area, for which he was a volunteer.

“The core directors led admirably by Tonya O'Neill brought up the need for a defibrillator for the parkrun. So I committed to try and explore it but also looking at locating in the park permanently for all the park users,” he explained. Mark Fleming, who founded Fleming Medical 30 years ago, said: “We are delighted to donate the Powerheart G5 to Mungret Park and Playground, this amazing facility is a fantastic example of a community coming together to promote exercise and healthy living for both adults and children”.

Cllr Butler added: “The donation is a fantastic resource for the both young and not so young who use the Mungret Park and Playground on a regular basis – knowing that there is a defibrillator close to hand provides great reassurance for those who use the park, I would like to thank Mark Fleming for his generous donation. This has helped me a achieve huge priority for me a local representative.”