WATCH: Limerick's St Patrick's Day festival off with a bang with spectacular firework show

LIMERICK’s St Patrick’s Day festival got off to the best possible start on Saturday night with a spectacular fireworks display over the Shannon.

Despite rain, and at some times hail, all the viewing spots across the city were taken to see the explosion of colour into the dark night sky.

The ten-minute firework show was the curtain raiser to this year’s three-day St Patrick’s Festival, the centre-piece of which of course is the city’s main parade from noon today.

Watching the fireworks from the top floor of the Limerick Strand Hotel, Mayor James Collins was joined by this year’s parade Grand Marshal Dr Norah Patten, who is bidding to be the first Irish astronaut.

The mayor said: “Tonight was the kick off of our Bank Holiday weekend. The weather could be better – but I think for every St Patrick’s weekend, the weather could be better! Last year, it was snowing, so I think as long as it doesn’t snow this year, it’s an improvement!”

....3-2-1! And the @LimerickStPats festival is under way with this fabulous firework display over City Hall. Wouldn't be Paddy's weekend in #Limerick without some rain. But they still look amazing. pic.twitter.com/Jk6nVHVIhh — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 16, 2019

#LimerickStPatsFestival has officially begun! What a spectacular show, thank you to the people of #Limerick for braving the rain to come and enjoy it with us! pic.twitter.com/ulAbcRfyzr — Limerick St. Patrick's Festival (@LimerickStPats) March 16, 2019

Dr Patten added: “What a lovely way to kick off the weekend. Kids are always excited, and adults, seeing fireworks in the sky. It was lovely. Hopefully tomorrow, the rain will hold off!”

Arts officer Sheila Deegan said: “Tonight’s show was absolutely stuinning, especially the finale, which was just beautiful. The confetti effect was just gorgeous.”

“I heard a kid say just then ‘Wow, I’m going to remember this forever’. That’s what it’s all about.”