Sadness as Mary Cregan passes away hours before Limerick cancer fundraiser she inspired

A SELF-LESS and warm-hearted young nurse who had spent her life helping others, died last night just hours before the big cancer fundraiser she had spearheaded was due to take place.

Mary Cregan, daughter of GAA county chairman John Cregan and his wife Patricia, passed away gently at her home yesterday evening, surrounded by all those who loved and cherished her.

She was just 33.

Mary was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and after treatment, went into remission. However, the tumour returned last autumn and in January Mary began to organise Help Fight the Big C to raise funds for the charities which had helped and supported her.

Mary was too unwell to attend last week’s press launch but speaking in her place, John Cregan said: “She is an exceptional young woman. We are all very, very proud of her.”

Now John and Patricia have lost a beloved daughter while their son Tommy and daughter Máiréad have lost their dearly loved sister.

A huge wider family, as well as other relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues are also deeply affected and grieving following Mary’s death.

Funeral arrangements are being made for Sunday at the family home at Rowles, Meelin just outside the Limerick-Cork border and the funeral Mass is expected to take place on Monday in Dromcollogher.

But it is the family’s wish that Help Fight the Big C will go ahead in the Devon Inn Hotel this Friday evening. The event begins at 9pm.

A statement went up on the event’s Facebook page this morning which reads: “Despite the sad passing of our beloved Mary and in keeping with what we know would be Mary’s wish, the Cregan family would like to confirm that Mary’s charity fundraising event Help Fight the Big C will go ahead as planned on this Friday evening in the Devon Inn Hotel at 9pm.”

May she rest in peace.