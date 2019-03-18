Over €3m available for home adaptation grants in Limerick

MORE than €3m has been made available to support home adaptations for older people across Limerick.

Junior Minister Damien English announced funding a move which will benefit older people, people with a disability and those with mobility issues across Limerick City and County, Fine Gael local election candidate and carer Brian O’Connor has said.

The funding, which has been increased this year, will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

Mr O’Connor, who is running on the northside said: “I am confident that the allocation will continue to build on the progress made since the introduction of this scheme in 2007 and it will demonstrate the Government’s continued commitment to older people and people with a disability.”

“I am also pleased that funding has been increasing year on year since 2014 and this shows the importance that is attached to the scheme. These grants have an immense impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes,” he said.

Mr O’Connor, a first time candidate, said grants of up to €30,000 are available to help people with a disability in carrying out necessary works, while up to €8,000 are available to assist older people living in poor housing conditions, while €6,000 is on offer for mobility aids.

He added: “I would urge anyone on Limerick’s northside who feel they would qualify for these grants to get in contact with me, and together we can set the ball in motion for the many deserving potential recipients throughout this area. The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with 20% funding from Limerick City and County Council. The grants also create employment opportunities for builders and local businesses and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible.”

The funding grant was also welcomed in separate statements from Senators Kieran O’Donnell and Maria Byrne.

Mr English said: “I am pleased to be in a position to increase the funding for this important scheme by some 8% in 2019. All local authorities will be getting an increase in 2019 compared to their 2018 allocation. Last year these grants assisted over 9,400 households and this year I expect that some 11,800 households will benefit from the schemes.”