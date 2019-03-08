Tributes paid to Limerick sports and fitness 'pioneer' 'Blue' James Shinners

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of Limerick’s top fitness and sports personalities, ‘Blue’ James Shinners, who died suddenly on Wednesday night.

James, originally from the Island Road in Limerick city, was a qualified nutrionist and had an active career in sports, spanning decades.

The fitness and bodybuilding icon, aged in his 50s, was one of the key elements of Bernard Dunne’s team when the famous Dublin boxer took home the World Super Bantamweight Championship belt in 2009.

James, who is a Masters graduate at Limerick Institute of Technology, was a nine-times Mr Ireland winner with a constant presence in the fitness scene for 30 years.

In recent years, he was well-known for his involvement as a white-collar boxing coach in Limerick city.

James, who was living in Ardnacrusha, County Clare, competed at the Mr Universe competition and was ranked in the top six on two occasions.

The Strength and Conditioning section of LIT paid tribute to its former student on Facebook, saying: “A big hearted gentleman and genuine good guy he would always have a smile a handshake and a cheeky anecdote to share.”

Eiremuaysiam Thaiboxing Gym Limerick described Mr Shinners as “one of the true pioneers” of Limerick sport.“We are shocked and saddened to hear the news about the passing of our good friend Blue Shinners always a gentleman and supportive of our team here at Eiremuaysiam from day one and one of the true pioneers and great promoters of Limerick sports you will be sadly missed and our hearts goes out to all your friends and family hope you all take care in this sad time.”

Digital artist Ken Coleman also paid tribute, crafting an artistic homage to popular fitness guru.

James is sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, children Cynthia, Jason & Adam, mother Rita, daughters-in-law Acacia & Natalie, son-in-law Don, grandchildren Nathan, Grace, Logan, Sean, Darragh, Fionn & Rían, brother Steven, sisters Elizabeth, Mary & Rita, other relatives and his many close friends.

Reposing at Griffins Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (March 10th) from 3pm-5pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Monday (March 11th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private Cremation.