Sales of new cars still falling in Limerick, according to new monthly figures

THE decline in sales of new cars in Limerick continued last month, new figures have confirmed.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show 538 new cars were registered in Limerick during February – down from 611 during February 2018 and representing a year-on-year decrease of 11.95%.

As expected, the number of new cars sold in Limerick last month was dramatically lower than in January when 1,252 new cars were registered.

According to SIMI, cars manufactured by Ford (249), Hyundai (188), Volkswagen (173), Toyota (168) and Nissan (146) are five most popular brand of vehicle sold in Limerick so far in 2019.

The figures show the total number of new electric car registrations for the month of February showed a significant increase with 330 registered nationally in comparison to just 72 in the same month last year.

A total of 32 electric vehciles have been registered in Limerick since the beginning of 2019.

“This increase is a result of a concerted effort by all stakeholders; by the Industry in supplying more, new electric cars with greater travel range; by the Government through the generous taxation and other incentives; and by SEAI with their grant scheme.,” said Brian Cooke, SIMI director general designate.