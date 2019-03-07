Woman used fake passport in attempt to open bank account in Limerick

A WOMAN who used a bogus passport when applying to open a bank account in Limerick will avoid a criminal conviction if she makes a contribution to charity.

Sodo Bah, 31, who has an address at Aviary House, Windmill Street had denied unlawful possession of the fake Guinean passport at her home on December 2, 2016.

Detective Garda Pat Whelan told Limerick District Court that having been alerted to concerns relating to the passport’s authenticity, he called to the defendant’s home having been granted a search warrant.

He spoke with Ms Bah who surrendered the green-coloured passport to him and made certain admissions under caution. The passport was later sent to Garda Headquarters for detailed examination.

Detective Garda John Leonard told the court, the body of the passport was genuine but that he found a number of defects in the security features on the bio-data page. He said he also found evidence suggesting a section of the passport had been tampered with.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant was previoulsy living in Limerick under a false identity and that she attempted to rectify matters a number of years ago after her true identity came to light.

She told gardai she had given money and a photograph to a friend who travelled to Guinea and obtained the passport.

Ms Bah said she did not realise the document was fake and insisted she believed it was a genuine passport.

Solicitor Andrew D’Arcy said his client now accepts it is a bogus document and he submitted the State had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, Judge O’Leary said she didn’t find Ms Bah’s belief to be “entirely credible” and she commented that some of her responses during garda interviews were “vague and contradictory”.

In the circumstances, she said if €100 is paid to the court poor box she will apply the Probation Act.