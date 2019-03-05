Southside Limerick soccer club make pitch for funds

A SOUTHSIDE Limerick soccer club has launched an appeal for funding to open a new pitch.

Carew Park FC, which has almost 150 youngsters in its ranks is bidding to raise €20,000 to lay a new community pitch for the whole area.

To this end, the club will hold a number of fundraising events to reach this goal.

Club chairperson Karen O’Callaghan explained how 13 of the Roxboro-based side’s teams use one pitch each week.

“So we badly need to have a second pitch,” she said.

“We have plenty of land at the back for a second pitch. We can either put a full grass pitch there, or astroturf. In reality, there is no way we can lay astroturf as it would cost €600,000. So unless a millionaire comes in and gives us a donation, it’s not going to happen,” she said.

A new grass pitch, costing €20,000 is obviously a more manageable target.

“At the moment, it's wasteland, so we need to clear the ground and seed it. We have problems with horses and some anti-social behaviour which is another reason we need to develop it to stamp out this damage,” Karen explained.

Carew Park were given the council-owned land on a 35-year lease from the local authority, and they are seven years into this at present.

The wear on the main pitch has forced the club’s hand to launch the campaign, which will include monthly lottery draws, a Race Night in June and other initiatives.

To get involved, telephone 087-6856018.