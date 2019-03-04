Major Limerick concert by high-profile American rapper ‘cancelled’

A MAJOR Limerick concert by high-profile American rapper The Game has been cancelled.

Promoters Dolan’s confirmed that the gig, slated to take place this Wednesday night at the Big Top venue in the Milk Market had been cancelled.

The venue issued the statement: “Important announcement from promoters of The Game: It is with great regret and disappointment we are to inform you the The Game has cancelled his entire European tour.

“Refunds can be sought immediately at the point of purchase.”

The rapper, credited with resurrecting West-Cost hip-hop in the early 2000s, was due to perform with a full band in Limerick for the first time.