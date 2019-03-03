Gardai issue public appeal for missing man in Limerick city 

GARDAI are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Czech man who was last seen in Limerick city on Thursday night.

Jiri Semerad, 41, of Nenagh, Tipperary, was last seen in Limerick city on February 28 at around 9pm, and was reported missing to gardai on Friday, March 1.

He is described as being 6’ 2", of slight build, with short brown/grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a light blue jacket, grey sweat shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Anyone who has seen Jiri, who is from the Czech Republic, or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.