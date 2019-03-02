Limerick Civic Trust welcomes Culture House move by council

LIMERICK Civic Trust has unveiled plans to open a ‘People’s Museum' on Pery Square.

It comes after members of the council afforded the lease of Culture House to the group on a 25-year basis.

Speaking on behalf of the board of Limerick Civic Trust, David O’Brien, its chief executive said: “We are confident that No. 2 Pery Square will become a top visitor destination on its own right while also becoming a window into the larger Midwest tourism experience.”

Indeed, the plan is to turn number two Pery Square into a People’s Museum of Limerick.

“In preparing our proposal, Limerick Civic Trust consulted with the Waterford Experiences and The Little Museum of Dublin on their offering, experience and operation. We also drew on the collective experience of our collections committee, which boasts a former chief executive of Shannon Heritage and former human resource director of Shannon Development. We believe that a Limerick visitor experience based on stories and items of local interest will be a great addition to the local tourism offering,” Mr O’Brien added.

While the core remit is to open No. 2 Pery Square as a museum, the building will also be used as a venue for permanent and regular exhibitions and one-off events.

Limerick Civic Trust is hoping the new People’s Museum will open early summer this year. However, they are waiting for a licence giving formal permission to access the building and gardens so they can carry out some essential maintenance works in advance of the opening.

In the meantime, the Trust is working on securing working capital, hiring staff and planning the museum’s offering, branding and marketing.

Members unanimously approved the lease last Monday week.