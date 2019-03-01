Limerick city cafe at centre of row set to reopen following talks

IT IS understood that a Limerick city cafe at the centre of a heated dispute is due to reopen under “mutual consent”.

Nelly’s Corner, a cafe on Nicholas Street, has been closed since Monday following an alleged altercation.

Gardai and members of the armed support unit attended the scene of the of alleged altercation.

It is understood there was an incident involving the landlords of the building and the owners of the cafe.

A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside the building, as well as one armed support jeep and two garda cars.

The crowd had gathered in support of the cafe’s owners, with one concerned local saying they would “stay all night if they had too”.

A sign on the window read “did not pay the rent or utility bills so had no choice but to close”.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that gardai had attended an incident at the location, and described it as a civil matter.

According to a source, talks have taken place between both parties with a view to opening this weekend.