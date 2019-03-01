Limerick for Engineering showcase hopes to ignite ideas and inspire young minds

ENGINEERING is thriving in Limerick and the wider Mid-West region and the demand for engineers continues to grow apace.

Limerick for Engineering is a collaborative attempt to promote both engineering as an exciting career path and the opportunities it affords as well as the Mid-West as a location to live and work.

Now in its fifth year, the Limerick for Engineering Showcase will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 5.30pm-8.30pm at the Shannon Airport Departures Hall.

The free event, which is open to all, aims to encourage school leavers – with a particular focus on female students – to consider a rewarding, exciting career within the engineering sector.

Brought to life by the Limerick for Engineering consortium, the showcase will feature interactive stands from almost 50 leading companies based in the Mid-West region, including Cook Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Roadbridge, Analog Devices and Ei Electronics.

Industry professionals at the stands will share information on their roles and experiences working in the STEM sector. Third-level students, apprentices, graduates and professionals will also engage with visitors, inviting them to partake in a variety of demonstrations that will allow them to momentarily experience a day in the life of an engineer.

Providing those in attendance with a ‘one-stop shop’ of sorts, the event serves to highlight the many educational and training routes that are currently on offer to young school-goers wishing to pursue a career in engineering, while also presenting information on subsequent employment opportunities that are available within the 1500-plus multinational companies and SMEs currently operating in the Mid-West region.

Representatives from Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, LIT and University of Limerick will be present in force at the showcase in order to educate both parents and students on the many perks of this profitable industry.

The event represents collaboration in its many forms, highlighting the connection between academia and industry while also specifically referencing the vital alliance between the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, LIT and UL and their collective role in producing talented graduates that continue to fill the skills gap that exists within the STEM sector in the Mid-West.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, which fittingly took place during the Inspire seminar at LIT, Paschal Meehan, chair of Limerick for Engineering said: “It has been five years since the inception of the Limerick for Engineering Showcase and I truly believe that it is now more pertinent than ever, given the demand for skilled graduates to fill such a wide range of positions within the engineering sector.

“When it comes to employment opportunities, demand currently outweighs supply, so we are hopeful that the event will inspire young students in search of an extremely well-paid and interesting career and bring STEM – and particularly engineering – to the forefront of their minds.”

He added: “With one-quarter of the Mid-West region’s overall employment stemming from the manufacturing sector, the future is incredibly bright for many of Ireland’s budding engineers, so we would encourage parents, teachers and young people to attend the Showcase to get a first-hand look at the endless possibilities that can be discovered by pursuing a career in engineering.”

The Limerick for Engineering Showcase is a free event and free parking is available at Shannon Airport for visitors on the evening. The event is an industry-led collaboration between almost 50 leading companies in the Mid-West, the region’s education providers, the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

Visit www.limerickforengineering.ie for further information.