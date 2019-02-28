Limerick law firm Holmes O’Malley Sexton look to build on local success story

LIMERICK people love a home-grown success story – just witness their support for Munster in their quest for the European Cup or, more recently, the Limerick hurlers’ stunning All-Ireland victory.

A local home grown legal success story is Limerick-headquartered law firm Holmes O’Malley Sexton. Located in the heart of the city at Henry Street, the firm is thriving in both national and international terms.

Through sustained growth, the practice employs almost 150 staff across four locations in Ireland and the UK between Limerick, London, Dublin and, most recently, Cork.

Established 50 years ago the firm combines the renowned local passion with an international outlook and ambition.

The basis for the firm’s success mirrors those of their sporting counterparts: the firm bucks the trend by acting as an essential regional counterbalance to the Dublin-focused legal market. With the benefit of inspirational leadership and through the support of the resurgent Mid-West business community, the practice has grown exponentially. In doing so, Holmes O’Malley Sexton relies on a skilful balance of bringing through ‘home grown’ stars alongside key strategic hires.

The comparisons with Munster Rugby run deep for a firm that prides itself on standing up and fighting for its clients and their interests.

Holmes O’Malley Sexton is also a market leader in creating a great place to work for its growing team. The firm prides itself on its excellent staff retention rates. Working in conjunction with its strategic partners, the firm offers a lifelong opportunity for career development alongside an effective work-life balance.

The firm runs an award-winning wellness and talent development programme, and has recently launched a best in class employee assistance programme with health checks and assessments, mindfulness, nutrition advice, ongoing fitness activities and a variety of educational opportunities.

The firm’s staff come together to participate in the Great Limerick Run and fundraising events such as Pieta House, Darkness into Light walk, the Pieta House 100km cycle, Dress for Success and Dancing with the Stars.

By recognising that its staff is its most important asset and investing in its people accordingly, Holmes O’Malley Sexton can assure clients of sustained quality, knowledge, experience and value.

The recent appointment of six partners across the various locations, three in Dublin, two in Limerick and one in Cork, demonstrates the extent of the firm’s ongoing growth and the depth of its specialised service offering for clients.

The firm also recently announced 12 new jobs and is seeking to fill a range of positions, including legal secretaries, interns, a solicitor and IT professionals.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Holmes O’Malley Sexton Managing Partner Harry Fehily said: “At our firm, we are focused on results; winning cases for our clients, problem solving and delivering commercial solutions to their issues that add value to their business.

“Our clients’ success is built on our people and our Holmes O’Malley Sexton community, which we value enormously. Our people and our culture differentiate us from other firms. Being a great place to work for our team is vital to our success and is at the core of our business as a leading law firm. We are always striving to add like-minded, ambitious people to our firm to join us on this journey.”

To see a number of opportunities at Holmes O’Malley Sexton please visit www.homs.ie/careers.