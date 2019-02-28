Analog Devices’ Limerick site is at the forefront of technological innovation

Denis Doyle, VP of Manufacturing, Analog Devices Inc, explains how Analog’s Limerick site has built a formidable presence on the Irish and global technology scene and how their technology and solutions are having a profound impact on people’s lives

Analog Devices International (ADI) was one of the first US high-tech companies to establish a presence in Ireland. Now employing 1,200 people at its original and main Irish hub, Analog Devices in Limerick is home to ADI’s European based Research and Development center and Ireland global operations manufacturing facility.

A global leader in high-performance semiconductors for signal processing applications, Analog Devices has pivoted from being purely a component company to providing complete high-performance solutions that ‘sense, measure, interpret, power and connect’ across a wide variety of applications for industrial, healthcare, consumer, communications infrastructure and automotive electronics markets.

“Lives are saved every day because our technology solutions are being deployed to help doctors get clearer pictures, improve safety in cars, enable faster data across the mobile network and build more efficient manufacturing processes. Ultimately, we develop and deliver next generation solutions which help our customers’ solve the most complex and valuable challenges in improving the human experience,” said Mr Doyle.

Benefiting from having R&D and manufacturing divisions on one site, the Irish operation holds a formidable presence on the Irish and global technology scene for inventing technologies for the future. It also boasts a well-established record for engineering innovation and discovery with over 800 global patents granted to Analog’s inventors based in Ireland.

Investing in Ireland

ADI’s arrival in Ireland over 40 years ago paved the way for other multinationals to locate here, helped by factors such as; access to third level collaboration, the strong graduate talent pool, an international airport and the State’s supportive approach towards business.

Leo McHugh, VP of Instrumentation & Precision Technology noted: “The connectivity provided by Shannon Airport remains a major ingredient for multinational industry in the Mid-West. Allied to an advanced telecommunications infrastructure, this gateway to global markets from Ireland is vitally important to future investment.”

Investing in Education

Investing in education across the Mid-West region since 1976, Analog Devices has earned a reputation for long-term retention of graduates and nurturing top talent many of whom have gone to other parts of the company in the US and around the world.

Attracting the best engineers is central to ADI’s ability to stay ‘ahead of what’s possible’, so the company has developed strong links with most third level institutions in Ireland and in particular with University of Limerick and Limerick Institute of Technology. Indeed, the recently constructed innovative science and engineering building at UL is called the Analog Devices Building due to the ongoing support and collaboration between the two organisations.

The company plays a significant role in promoting awareness and engagement with science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) amongst school going children. It is a gold partner of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition, is a key promoter of Limerick for Engineering and hosts various science and technology events including a Robotics day for primary schools as well as sponsoring scholarships at UL and LIT.

“It’s through partnerships like this that we will inspire the coming generations of engineers and innovators who will keep us ahead of what’s possible,” said Leo McHugh.

Over 1,000 people visited Analog Devices Inc during a special Family Open Day at their plant in Raheen Business Park recently

Investing in the community

With a 1,200 strong workforce, Analog Devices is deeply embedded in the community and recognises this through a number of initiatives. Each year, the company supports numerous schools, charities and social enterprises across the Mid-West through its Community Awards scheme where employees nominate the beneficiaries.

Employees are encouraged to partake in volunteering activities on an ongoing basis and in recent times participated in the Great Limerick Run to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society, gathered food parcels for the Redemptorist food appeal, volunteered to help out with the Special Olympics and participated in the Time to Read programme in local Primary schools and much more.

ADI won several industry awards last year in recognition of their achievements.

“We are very proud of how our technology and our people are making a difference,” concluded Mr Doyle.