'Our gorgeous coach': Tributes paid to Limerick's swimming stalwart

THE LIMERICK swimming community has lost one of its most dedicated stalwarts, John Dempsey, who died unexpectedly at the weekend.

John, 74, died in the comfort of his home in Garryowen on Sunday night, and there has since been widespread sadness in the sporting community.

John dedicated over 40 years of his life to coaching, starting his career with the Swim Seal Club, at a time when swimming courses were first being rolled out.

John was instrumental in establishing the Limerick squad, comprising all of the region’s most competitive swimmers, and was part of the foundation of the Limerick Swim Club in the 1980s. John had been a coach of the Limerick Masters Club for more than 30 years.

The Limerick Masters shared numerous pictures of John on Facebook, describing him as “our gorgeous coach”.

“John was a huge part of our swimming family, whose banter, craic [and] friendship will be greatly missed. RIP coach...we simply won't be the same bunch without you,” they said on Facebook this Monday morning.

The former Jury’s Hotel staff member is predeceased by his daughter Anne. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, daughters Carole, Deirdre and Patricia, sons Mark and Shaun, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons,-in-law, brother Joe, sister Jean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.