Jack and Jill went up the hill…. to get €11k from bank to support Limerick branches

A CHARITY which has helped more than 100 Limerick children has received a much-needed Christmas boost.

AIB has presented the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation with a cheque for €11,050.

The donation will provide over 680 home nursing hours for children under five who have a significant neurodevelopmental delay involving severe learning difficulties, all across Ireland.

Support is also offered by Jack and Jill to all families whose child is at End of Life regardless of their diagnosis. Since it began in 1997, the Jack and Jill Foundation has helped 110 children in Limerick, and AIB’s donation will continue to support children in the county.

The funds are a surplus from the AIB GAA home insurance offering that will now go to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

It saw AIB pay €50 to a member or supporter of any GAA club nationwide when he or she purchased a new home insurance policy. The offer ran from October 2016 to October 2018, with an overall investment of €140,000 from AIB funds into grassroots clubs, as well as 12 clubs benefitting from a €1,000 voucher for jerseys.

As it’s Christmas time, AIB, with help from AXA, decided to donate the remaining surplus of funds to Jack and Jill.

Helen Carberry, AIB head of resources, investments and insurance said: “AIB is delighted to be able to contribute funds that will help The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation continue to expand the amazing work that they do, providing care for sick children across the country.”

Carmel Doyle, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation Interim chief executive added: “This donation from AIB will give sick children and their families the gift of time, time to do the normal things that we take for granted, like getting a night’s sleep, bringing the healthy siblings to see Santa, or simply doing the grocery shopping. This contribution will make a real difference to our families helping to keep their little ones at home, where they do best, especially at Christmas time.”