Calls for Limerick to be added to list of Rent Pressure Zones

CALLS for Limerick to be included in Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) legislation amidst rapidly rent hikes across the county have been reiterated by the national housing charity’s southern manager.

As previously reported by the Limerick Leader, housing charity Threshold is “particularly concerned” about Limerick, which remains outside of the RPZs, where rent increases are typically capped at 4%.

“The concern from my end would be the rent increases in Limerick,” Threshold Southern Regional Manager Edel Conlon said. According to the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) on average rents jumped by 12% during the last quarter, compared to the same time last year.

“The rent increases that we have seen in the Daft report and from the RTB are highlighting the difficulty tenants are facing when Limerick isn’t declared a RPZ.”

“Tenants don’t have the certainty of the 4%. What we are seeing are huge increases in Limerick and its still not a RPZ. Difficulties are going to continue until there is such a time that it is.”

Threshold will operate a freephone helpline, 1800 454 454, during the Christmas period from 10am until 4pm, Monday December 24 to Tuesday Jan 1 2019.

Last year, Threshold received 35 calls over the Christmas period, from tenants experiencing issues with rent arrears, illegal evictions, invalid notices and standards.

“We want to ensure that Limerick tenants are aware of our services,” Ms Conlon said. “That we are here to support people, give information and advice, advocate and in some cases, which we have done, represent people in RTB proceedings.”