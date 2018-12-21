Protest outside KBC Limerick over Roscommon home repossession

A PROTEST has taken place outside the Limerick branch of KBC Bank over the controversial Roscommon repossessions case.

Led by Sinn Fein, it came after a security team hired by KBC allegedly aggressive evicted David McGann as well as his siblings Anthony and Geraldine at Stokestown, Roscommon.

Subsequently, a gang of around 20 people arrived at the repossessed property early on Sunday morning and assaulted the security team. Three were hospitalised, while their dog was put down.

Deputy Maurice Quinlivan said the tactics employed by the bank in enforcing the repossession were “unacceptable and intolerable” and “represent a worrying trend towards evictions by banks and funds.

“I was shocked at the video footage from Roscommon showing the aggression and violence perpetrated in enforcing an eviction order. KBC Bank is responsible for this eviction and must be held to account. Sinn Fein have written to the Oireachtas Finance Committee calling for KBC and their agents involved in this eviction to appear before the Committee,” he said.

“There isn’t a week that goes by without someone calling into our constituency clinic in Limerick to tell us that their bank has threatened them with eviction,” Mr Quinlivan added.

KBC has been contacted for comment.