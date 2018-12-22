Minister criticised over Mountcollins housing scheme by Limerick TD

FIANNA Fail TD Niall Collins has slated a decision by Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy and his department not to approve a small scheme of social houses in Mountcollins.

The government, he charged, was “splashing out money all around the place” yet had refused approval for ten houses in Mountcollins.

“If you don’t provide houses in places like Mountcollins, these places will die.

“I don’t accept there isn’t a demand,” Deputy Collins continued.

“If you provide both social and affordable housing, people would come.

“It is not up to the Minister or his department to create a chicken and egg situation. The Minister and department have to provide solutions and the solution is to provide housing. Once that is there, the services will follow.”

Replying to Deputy Collins when he raised the issue in the Dáil, Minister Murphy said: “The project was not advanced as the scale of housing proposed was greater than the numbers on the waiting list for social housing in the locality.”

It was now up to the council to consider how best to meet those social housing needs through existing properties, including vacant properties, he said.

Last month, Newcastle West councillors were told that limited access to services and transport were also factors in refusing the scheme.