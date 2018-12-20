Traffic heavy as gardai deal with crash on Limerick motorway

TRAFFIC is slow on the M20 motorway in Limerick this Thursday morning as gardai deal with a crash.

Gardai are dealing with a crash on the M20 between J2 Dooradoyle and J1 Rosbrien and traffic is slow on approach, according to AA Roadwatch.

Elsewhere, the Ennis Road is slow over Sarsfield Bridge and it is busy approaching Punches Cross on O’Connell Avenue and on the Ballinacurra Road.

To the east of the city, traffic is slow on the Ballysimon Road heading towards the Tipperary R/A, AA is reporting.