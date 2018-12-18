Disqualified Limerick motorcyclist stopped by gardai was not wearing a helmet

A MOTORCYCLIST who was driving around the car park of a busy Limerick hotel without a helmet was disqualified at the time and did not have insurance.

Mark Barry, aged 28, of Hyde Villas, Prospect pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to an incident at the Maldron Hotel, Roxboro which occurred shortly before 8pm on January 9, last.

Sergeant Donal Cronin told Limerick District Court after the defendant was stopped for Road Traffic Offences, gardai located a “knife with a five inch blade” which was concealed in his clothing.

He said Mr Barry has a number of previous convictions for driving without insurance and was disqualified for eight years in 2015.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client is a relatively young man whose family has suffered significant tragedy in recent times.

He said there was no sense to his actions on the day – especially as the offences happened less than 300 yards from Roxboro Road garda station.

“It was foolish stuff without rhyme or reason,” he said, adding Mr Barry is in a long-term relationship and has a young son.

Judge Marian O’Leary noted there would have been a lot of traffic and people around the hotel at the time and she commented what happened was serious and very dangerous. “It’s a dreadful example for his child,” she said.

The judge imposed fines totalling €800 and she disqualified Mr Barry from driving for eight years.

In the circumstances, she also imposed a four month prison sentence.

Recognizance were fixed in the event of an appeal being lodged.