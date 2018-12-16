TV licence non-payer in County Limerick doesn’t watch RTE, asks to be ‘cut-off’

A FOREIGN national up in court for not paying his TV licence fee asked for RTE to be “cut off” from his home as he doesn’t watch it.

A total of sixteen men and women were listed to be up in Kilmallock Court, however, one case was withdrawn as the person had since died.

When Vitaly Shvaibovich, of Dromsally Woods, Cappamore, was called he asked if he could take the stand.

The TV licence inspector said he visited the defendant’s home on April 17, 2018 and that he was in possession of a TV without a licence.

Mr Shvaibovich said he is not from Ireland but is fully assimilated.

“I’ve been in this country for 15 years. When I bought the TV I wasn’t aware I had to pay for a TV licence. Nothing is given to you in the shop, nobody told me in the shop.

“We are living in a democratic state and can choose which media sources we pay for,” said Mr Shvaibovich.

The Cappamore resident said if he doesn’t want to watch the national broadcaster “just cut me off”.

“If I don’t pay for ESB they cut me off. I don’t want to pay the licence - cut me off please,” said Shvaibovich. Kilmallock Court heard that he answered the door to the TV licence inspector in his underwear because he works nights.

“He said I have to pay for a TV licence. If I don’t use the service that is not freedom of choice or freedom of information,” said Mr Shvaibovich, who asked Judge Marian O’Leary, “Can you cut me off”.

“I can’t but I can convict you,” said Judge O’Leary. She fined Mr Shvaibovich €200 and ordered he pay costs of €75.

Of the other 14 up in Kilmallock Court, Mary Buckley, of Vale View Kilfinane was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Thomas Clarke, of Mountain View, Kilfinane was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Dean Hogan, of Cluain Road, Fedamore was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Mary Keating, of Riverview Estate, Kilmallock was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Maria Kiely, of Larnane, Fedamore was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Billy O’Donnell, of Fairyfield, Kilmallock, was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75.

Kay Ryan, of De Valera Park, Bruree, was fined €140 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Ms Ryan’s solicitor, Kevin Power, said his client has a TV licence now. Elaine Walsh, of Ashill Manor, Kilmallock, also purchased a licence. She was fined €160 with no costs.

Sharon Gammon, of Mullally Grove, Cappamore, was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75.

Michael Carr, of Hillview Grove, Doon was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Natalie Hannon, of Cul na Greine, Kilteely was fined €90.

Her solicitor, Robin Lee said she had bought one the day before the court and apologised to the court.

Helen Hayes, of Mullally Lawn, Cappamore, was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Mairead Murnane, of The Grove, Pallasgreen, was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75. Catriona Sweeney, of Mullally Lawn, Cappamore, was fined €200 and ordered to pay costs of €75.