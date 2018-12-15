Limerick man avoids prison stripes for failing to make uniforms 

A LIMERICK man was given a suspended sentence for deceiving a business in Caherconlish.

Billy Bermingham, aged 62, of The Hawthorns, Castletroy pleaded guilty to two counts of making gain or causing loss by deception.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on November 25, 2016, the defendant entered Stone Oven Bistro and Upper Cuts in Caherconlish.

“He offered to provide embroidered uniforms. He took deposits of €210 from the restaurant and €60 from the barbers. He failed to deliver the goods. He co-operated and made full admissions. He has not come to garda attention since,” said Sgt Leahy.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Bermingham, said his client is a widower with four children.

“After he took in deposits for €270 he had a heart attack. Full compensation was paid back. He was unable to work - his health went against him.

“His intention was to supply uniforms but he had open heart surgery and had stints put in. He apologises to the people concerned. He is on social welfare. His intention was to supply the uniforms,” said Mr Power.

For the offence at Stone Oven Bistro, Judge Marian O’Leary handed down a three month sentence suspended for two years and fined Mr Bermingham €200. The judge took the matter at Upper Cuts into consideration.