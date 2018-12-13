University of Limerick celebrates local charities with Christmas giving initiative

LOCAL charities chosen by students, staff and alumni at the University of Limerick were presented with grants totalling €20,000 this Thursday.

As part of the UL Christmas Community Celebration, 20 charities based across the Mid-West region were presented with grants of €1,000 each by UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald.

“Christmas is a particularly demanding time for many charities, as they are often the only lifeline for projects such as those supporting the elderly and the homeless and the demands can be even greater at this time of year,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

The grant initiative, now in its second year, is undertaken with support from UL and the UL Foundation.

Recipients of this year’s grants include Adapt Domestic Abuse Services, Doras Luimnigh, Limerick Suicide Watch, Rape Crisis Mid-West and St Gabriel’s Centre.

Other recipients include Milford Hospice, Novas and Sing Out With Strings.

Grant cheques were presented to the selected charities at a ceremony held on the UL campus this Thursday.