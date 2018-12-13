Sinn Fein unveils team for Limerick metropolitan district

SINN Fein is running three candidates on Limerick city’s northside, it was confirmed this week.

The party held a selection convention at the Horse and Hound pub in Mulgrave Street this Monday, where they picked five candidates in the metropolitan district to contest next May’s local election.

While Cllr Malachy McCreesh will seek re-election in the west, and Cllr Séighin Ó Ceallaigh in the east, the party is looking to make gains on the northside.

The ward has been extended to include Garryowen, Pennywell and Mugrave Street.

And here, Sinn Fein will field sitting councillor John Costelloe, as well as Sharon Benson, Caherdavin and John Nugent, Garryowen.

Speaking at the event Maurice Quinlivan – who topped the northside poll in 2014 – said: “We are delighted to be running more candidates than ever in the Limerick Metropolitan Area, and I am confident we can get all five candidates chosen tonight elected.

“We want to see a strong team of Sinn Féin councillors, from both Limerick City and County represented on the Council, who have the ability and ambition to tackle the housing crisis and who will continue to advocate for Limerick as the best place live and to do business.”

He said the move to increase its candidates north of the Shannon represents the party’s belief local voters want a change from the “same old” politics of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour, “and a desire for a party who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo.”

It’s likely Sinn Fein will hold its selection convention for the three rural municipal districts early in the New Year.

The selection convention was chaired by Shannon Sinn Fein councillor Mike McKee.

Limerick will join the rest of Ireland in going out to the polls on Friday, May 24 to elect council and European parliament members.