Shannon Airport soaring high after winning top European award for third time

SHANNON Airport is on cloud nine after winning a top European award for the third time.

Shannon was awarded Airport of the Year Award by the European Regions Airline Association – its third win after taking the prestigious title in 2014 and 2015.

The award was announced last night at a gala event at the ERA’s annual General Assembly, held this year in Edinburgh.

It is intended to recognise airports which have had a positive impact on intra-European air transport operations and which recognise the importance of airline-airport partnerships and previous winners include London City, Budapest and Munich airports.

The Award is judged by a panel of leading experts drawn from the aviation industry, including past and present CEOs of European airlines and airport consultants.

“Shannon Airport is delighted to have received this prestigious European accolade from the European Regions Airline Association,” said Andrew Murphy, managing director of Shannon Airport.

The award comes as the Irish Aviation Authority announced strong figures for September this Thursday. Commercial terminal flights at Shannon were up by +16.2% with an average of 69 commercial daily movements at Shannon, it said.

And Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) figures published for August reported that the 213,000 tourists that flew into Shannon amounted to a 9% increase on the same month last year.

Adding his congratulations, Shannon Group plc CEO Matthew Thomas said “getting this award from the aviation industry and our airline customers is a great complement for Shannon Airport and well-deserved recognition for our hard-working team.

“We have a clear vision to be the fastest, easiest and friendliest airport in Ireland. We will continue to strive to make air travel easy for our community and for visitors to our region.

“Our goal is for customers to come and see the transformation that is taking place at Shannon Airport and experience for themselves just how easy, enjoyable and time saving it is to use our airport.”

ERA Director General, Montserrat Barriga said Shannon “ has successfully managed an existential crisis of the airport’s runway requiring complete renewal. To do this, Shannon Airport achieved €15m of external investment and managed to keep the airport open throughout the project. Remarkably, the project was finished six weeks ahead of schedule and also under budget.

“Shannon Airport continues to maintain its role as a key part of the community, providing essential connectivity for the region, and I am delighted that it has won this prestigious award this year.”

Shannon Group chair Rose Hynes said: “Securing this award for the third time is a remarkable achievement and deserved recognition of the strides made by the Shannon Airport team to make a visit to the airport easy, unique and memorable."