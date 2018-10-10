New ‘making it easy’ campaign takes flight at Shannon Airport

SHANNON Airport has unveiled a new ‘making it easy’ marketing campaign to highlight its ease of passenger experience for travellers.

It comes as Shannon completes a major €40 million five year investment programme that is intended to make the airport better and easier for customers to use, according to managing director Andrew Murphy.

This follows Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) figures published for August which highlighted the importance of the airport to tourism in the region.

The 213,000 tourists that flew into Shannon amounted to a 9% increase on the same month last year, according to the figures, with Shannon growing at a greater rate than any other Irish airport.

The airport has this week unveiled its new campaign ‘Shannon Airport - making it easy’ to highlight the ease of the passenger experience for travellers through Shannon.

The branding campaign is now being rolled out which highlights how the airport will keep ‘making it easy’ for passengers while creating awareness of the enhancements the airport has undergone in the past few years.

Highlighting future ambitions, Mr. Murphy said: “We are working to take Shannon Airport further in its journey towards becoming the airport of choice for business and leisure travellers alike.

“Customer experience is central to everything we do. The 10-minute experience from the drop-off at the airport to getting to the boarding gate is something which surprises people and for which we get considerable acknowledgement from our customers.

“We intend to build on this and other areas to keep making Shannon Airport easy, enjoyable and user-friendly for our passengers. To this end, working with our airport service partners, we have just launched a new Customer Charter, with a commitment to put our customer at the heart of all we do.”

Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said “we strongly believe that airports should be a pleasant part of your holiday experience, not an experience to be endured”.

“Over the past few years, we have been working very hard to address this issue for our customers and we will continue to do so in the future,” he explained.

“This new brand campaign is a taste of further improvements to come. Our goal is for customers to look at Shannon Airport with fresh eyes and create awareness of just how easy, enjoyable and time saving it is to use our airport. It’s an exciting time for customers and the Shannon Airport team as we embark on this transformation journey together.”