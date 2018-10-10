Sadness in County Limerick community at death of long-serving teacher

THERE is sadness in a County Limerick community at the death of a long serving national school teacher.

Sr Helen O’Connor, a long serving support teacher at St Mary’s National School in Croom, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home.

Sr Helen, who finished up teaching at the end of the last academic year, only recently posed for a picture with the Liam MacCarthy cup on a visit to Caherass, along with hurler Barry Hennessy.

Sr Helen, of St. Paul’s Convent, Kilfinane, formerly of Knockfierna, Ballingarry and Croom, daughter of the late Tom and Nell, is very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers Tony and Willie, sisters-in-law Anne and Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her congregation, Sisters of St. Paul, staff and pupils of St. Mary’s National School Croom, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Holy rosary will be recited on Friday morning at St. Paul’s Convent Chapel, Kilfinane at 11am.

Remains reposing on Friday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon concelebrated Requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland.