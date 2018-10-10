Do Not Drink notice in County Limerick town ‘unlikely’ to be lifted in coming days

THOUSANDS of people in the Rathkeale and Knockaderry areas remain without drinking water this Wednesday evening and are relying on tankards of water and their own purchases.

“The level of turbidity in the water source remains high, and it is unlikely that situation will be resolved over the coming days,” Ian O’Mahony of Irish Water said.

The Do Not Drink notice was issued to residents and businesses in Rathkeale last Friday and extended to Knockaderry on Monday afternoon.

Irish Water says it has been working to restore “as quickly as possible”.

“If the quality of the raw water does not improve, as a longer term solution a well drilling rig has been mobilised at the Kilcolman pumphouse site with a view to establishing a new water source,” Mr O’Mahony of Irish Water said this Wednesday.

However, he added: “If this new borehole were to prove viable, it would take a number of weeks before this supply could be brought into production.”

Meanwhile, sampling of the water is continuing and the company has tankers of water in place in the Square in Rathkeale and in Knockaderry. This water however must be boiled before drinking.

Supplies of water are also being delivered to vulnerable customers and schools in the area. Elderly or vulnerable customers who need supplies of water in the area and who have not registered with Irish Water can contact 1850 278 278 to do so.