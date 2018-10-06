‘Excitement’ running high as Limerick store sells winning €156k EuroMillions ticket

LIMERICK’S run of good luck in the Lotto is continuing after a player in the city won a whopping €156,385 in the EuroMillions.

The player, who bought their ticket at the Maxol Mace store on St Nessan Road in Dooradoyle, matched five numbers plus the Lucky Star in Friday night’s draw.

The delighted owner of Maxol Mace, Kieran O’Shea, said today he is thrilled at the EuroMillions win, the biggest for the shop since it opened in 2003.

“There is great excitement this morning in the shop with speculation as to who the winner might be! This is fantastic for the shop and our customers and we are hoping it is a local. The best of luck to the winner, whoever it is.”

Another player in Galway matched 5 numbers in the EuroMillions draw to win a cool €23,179.

Last night's wins come exactly a week after four Irish EuroMillions players scooped €500,000 each after scooping the EuroMillions Plus top prize – with one winner in Abbeyfeale.

The National Lottery has appealed to all its players to check their EuroMillions tickets to see if they are the winners of one of last night's big prizes.

A spokesperson said: “The luck of the Irish certainly continues for our players in the EuroMillions game. Players in Ireland are enjoying a bumper year, in particular in the EuroMillions Plus game with 26 top prize winners of the €500,000 top prize so far in 2018. We look forward to welcoming last night’s winners from Limerick and Galway into National Lottery headquarters next week.”