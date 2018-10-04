‘Irregular software occurrence' behind disruption at Shannon Airport

AN ‘IRREGULAR software occurrence’ caused the disruption which led to the suspension of flights at Shannon Airport for some time on Tuesday evening, an investigation has found.

Flights were suspended on Tuesday at Shannon and Cork Airport due to a technical Air Traffic Control (ATC) issue with the primary system in Ballycasey, Co Clare.

The majority of flights to and from the airport were on schedule by Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed.

A completed investigation by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has confirmed the issue has been “identified and isolated.”

According to the IAA, the technical issue involved a module on the ATC system.

“The IAA took the decision to move to its back-up systems in order to maintain a full and safe service to aircraft,” the IAA said in a statement.

The IAA is also satisfied that the back-up system and contingency planning worked as required when the technical issue occurred on Tuesday evening.

“Technical experts and the system manufacturer worked tirelessly to identify the issue, research, isolate and to resolve the matter.”

“When this was completed, a comprehensive testing and safety analysis was carried out to ensure that the system was fit to return to operations,” the IAA said in a statement.

“The outcome of this was positive and accordingly operations were transferred back to the primary ATC system last night.”

“The IAA has conformed that following a thorough investigation of a technical issue on our primary ATC system in Ballycasey, Co Clare, which occured on Tuesday October 2, the issue has been identified and isolated.”

The technical issue was not a radar issue, the IAA confirmed, with full radar coverage maintained at all times.