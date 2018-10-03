Flights on schedule at Shannon Airport after radar issue causes disruption

SHANNON Airport has confirmed that flights are on schedule this Wednesday following disruption overnight due to issues with air traffic control.

A spokesperson said that all flights due into Shannon today will arrive on, or ahead of schedule, with the exception of a flight from New York (Newark) which has been delayed due to weather conditions in the United States and is due to arrive at 10:50am.

The spokesperson confirmed that the first flight due into Shannon this morning arrived ahead of schedule. Aer Lingus EI134 from Boston landed ahead of schedule at 05:48am and the Ryanair London Stansted FR102 and the Ryanair Faro flight FR2303 departed on schedule at 07:05am.

The airport expects that all flights due to depart Shannon today will operate to schedule, but has advised passengers to check with their airlines.

The Aer Lingus Birmingham flight EI3638 which was cancelled last night will operate as normal later today. Passengers were accommodated in hotels overnight.

Flights were suspended for a time on Tuesday night after air traffic control had experienced issues with flight radar.

The Irish Aviation Authority said in a statement that “earlier this evening a technical issue occurred with the Shannon ATC system.

“Safety is the IAA’s main priority and in accordance with normal procedure the IAA restricted air traffic while the issue was being investigated.

“Flights to and from Shannon and Cork were affected by the restriction. Dublin was not affected.

“As part of planned contingency, the IAA moved to its back-up systems and the flight restrictions have been lifted. Traffic flows are now in the process of being restored to normal capacity. Flights are now operating again to and from Shannon and Cork.

“An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing. Intending passengers should check with their airlines.”