UPDATE: Flights resume at Shannon Airport following disruption due to ‘radar issues’

FLIGHTS have resumed at Shannon Airport following earlier disruption due to issues with flight radar this Tuesday night.

The airport said that flights from Heathrow, Manchester and Krakow had all landed this Tuesday night. Flights had earlier been suspended after air traffic control had experienced issues with flight radar.

Arrivals and departures were suspended until the radar was fully operational. Cork was also affected.

Shannon said that that the flights "Have all LANDED. Thanks to all passengers for their patience & to all our colleagues for their help & support."

The Irish Aviation Authority said in a statement that "earlier this evening a technical issue occurred with the Shannon ATC system.

"Safety is the IAA’s main priority and in accordance with normal procedure the IAA restricted air traffic while the issue was being investigated.

"Flights to and from Shannon and Cork were affected by the restriction. Dublin was not affected.

"As part of planned contingency, the IAA moved to its back-up systems and the flight restrictions have been lifted. Traffic flows are now in the process of being restored to normal capacity. Flights are now operating again to and from Shannon and Cork.

"An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing. Intending passengers should check with their airlines."