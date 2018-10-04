Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave to open Limerick Civic Trust lecture series

PADDY Cosgrave, the co-founder of Web Summit, will open the Limerick Civic Trust’s third Annual Lecture Series on Thursday, 11 October at St Munchin’s Church, King’s Island, Limerick.

Organised in conjunction with UL’s Kemmy Business School and the support of LIT and Limerick Council, the five-part series of public lectures will examine a wide variety of topical issues like the impact of Brexit, immigration, military interventions, Irish water, urban planning, Russia and lots more.

Other speakers in the series include; Emma Kennedy, Founder, Kennedy Analysis who will travel from Zurich to speak on October 18 about Irish water. On October 25, Colonel Colm Doyle will deliver his address entitled ‘Responsibility to Protect: Sovereignty via Intervention’. Professor Peter Bishop, University College London and Allies & Morrison Architects, will talk about city design and planning. Conor O’Clery, journalist and writer, completes the line-up.

The lectures will run on Thursday evenings from October 11 to November 15 in St. Munchin’s Church. Lectures start at 8pm and admission is €10 or concessions €8 per lecture. Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.ie. Tickets are also available from The Limerick Civic Trust offices in the Bishop’s Palace, Church Street, 061 313399 or on the door on each of the nights.

Proceeds from the series will be used by the Limerick Civic Trust for the restoration of St. Munchin’s Church into a military museum.