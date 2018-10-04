Limerick employees meet to discuss concerns over store earmarked for closure

STAFF members at the Limerick city Homebase held a private meeting this Wednesday evening to discuss their concerns surrounding the closure of the store.

In August, the Homebase store in Limerick city was earmarked for closure as part of a restructuring plan at the company.

The meeting was convened by a member of the Limerick Council of Trade Unions in Limerick city.

It is understood that no employees have received written notice regarding the matter.

Details of the plan, which will see the closure of 42 stores across the UK and Ireland, have been announced this Tuesday by Hilco Capital which acquired the company for a nominal sum in May.

If the proposals are approved by creditors the Limerick store – at Parkway Retail Park –and two stores in Dublin will close at the end of this year or early in 2019.

Around 30 people are employed at the Limerick store which previously faced the threat of closure in 2013 when the parent company was placed in examinership. At this time, staff were called into a meeting by management to allay them of their concerns and that their jobs would remain safe.

In a statement, the retailer said its current store portfolio in the UK and Ireland is 'no longer viable' due to unsustainable rental costs.

The Limerick Leader understands that creditors voted on the proposals on August 31, with all stores to remain open for 'business as usual' in the meantime.