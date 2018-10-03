Door now open to future concerts in Limerick after Gaelic Grounds performance

THE DOOR is now open for large scale concerts and events at the Gaelic Grounds following the hugely successful National Geographic Symphony Orchestra performance at the weekend.

It was the first ever major concert to be staged at the Ennis Road stadium, attracting upwards of 8,000 awestruck spectators.

The thousands in attendance were serenaded by an 80-strong orchestra, accompanied by the Limerick Chamber Choir, performing to authentic National Geographic footage on some of Europe’s largest high definition screens.

Gaelic Grounds chairperson Paul Foley said that said the success of the concert means that “the door is opened for further large-scale events” at the grounds in the future.

He said that the idea of a large scale concert had been mooted for a number of years, but the biggest challenge had been securing acts to perform at the venue.

He said Limerick production company CWB was central to the performance, and also to the All-Ireland final screening and homecoming in late August.

“We learned a lot during the year of City of Culture, and Limerick does have a real interest in these sort of events, and it was great to see that manifested again through the National Geographic show on Saturday night.

“It means we have been able to demonstrate such a show can be delivered and, in fact, this is the third large scale ticketed event delivered at the Gaelic Grounds this year, over six weeks,” he said.

Conductor Kevin Zakresky took social media by storm for leading the orchestra while donning the green and white Limerick jersey for the entire performance.

Mr Foley said that “was a really nice touch”.

He added that the orchestra and personnel thoroughly enjoyed their experience in Limerick.

“They were very, very positive about Limerick. They stayed in Limerick over the last few days. They were very, very positive about the city and the reaction of the crowd. They had great fun,” he said.

Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr James Collins, praised the event as a “triumph”, adding that it brought significant economic impact to the region.

“As part of my work on concerts, I have met the head of Festivals and Events for Failte Ireland. We are working on getting more funding for major festivals in Limerick. Progress has been made and I am confident that we will soon deliver further major events which entertain and will also help hotels, bars and businesses throughout the city.”

Mr Foley thanked CWB, Limerick City and County Council, Mayor Collins, hurling manager John Kiely, football manager John Ryan the Limerick Leader and Live95fm for their contribution to the event.