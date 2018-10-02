Winning Ryder Cup vice captain heads to Limerick’s Adare Manor ‘to unwind’

VICTORIOUS Ryder Cup vice captain and one of the world’s top golfers Lee Westwood is in Limerick’s Adare Manor ‘to unwind’ after the exertions in Paris.

Former world number one Westwood and girlfriend Helen Story are currently staying in the “spectacular” five star resort in County Limerick.

“What a place to unwind after Ryder Cup week,” posted Westwood on Instagram this Monday, just 24 hours after Europe won the Ryder Cup, beating the USA at Le Golf National in Paris on Sunday.

Indeed, Adare Manor is being strongly positioned as the venue for the event in 2026, with owner JP McManus, who attended the Ryder Cup in France over the weekend, intent on hosting the event.

Former Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley has also said he would be “100% behind” Adare as a venue, while Rory McIlroy said he “would be very confident that this (an Adare bid) would be very successful”.

The resort, renovated and remodelled to the tune of upwards of €200m, is the odds-on favourite to be awarded the honour of hosting the 2026 Ryder Cup.

First, it will play host to the JP McManus ProAm in 2020 with Tiger Woods among the confirmed players, while there is also speculation that the course could host an Irish Open in the coming years.