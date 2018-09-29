County Limerick families left still without school bus

AS THE end of September approaches, students in the Caherconlish area are still without a bus to bring them to the village of Hospital, with some parents spending two hours a day transporting their children to and from school.

Bus Eireann officials, local representatives and parents met last Tuesday to discuss the situation, after students from Caherconlish, Fedamore, Donoughmore, Ballyneety and the surrounding areas did not qualify for school bus places.

Families were advised their children did not qualify places on the bus, operated by Bus Eireann, as the company deemed their homes closer to the General Post Office in Limerick City than to their secondary school, John the Baptist.

“It is shocking that 28 students have been left stranded,” Mayor of Limerick City and County James Collins said.

“The parents of these school children are at their wits’ end, some of them having to spend two hours a day transporting their children to and from school because they can’t get a place on the school bus system.

“I’m grateful to Bus Eireann that they have agreed to investigate existing routes with a view to increasing capacity, so that these children are not abandoned, as they have been to date.”

According to Fine Gael senator Kieran O’Donnell, “intensive discussions” on the issue are ongoing.

“The biggest thing is that we have seen large growth in young people in this area and that their local school in Hospital and the transport system will have to be changed to reflect that John the Baptist is their local school.

“I’m conscious all the time of the parents and the pupils. I’m conscious of getting a resolution as quickly as possible.

“The key thing now is that we find a solution, working with Bus Eireann, working with the Minister and working with the parents.”