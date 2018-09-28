3,000 women ready to take part Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon in Limerick

ALMOST 3,000 women are set to take part in the Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon at the University of Limerick this weekend.

The event, which is marking its 20th anniversary, will see participants complete either a 5k or 10k route around the UL campus.

Supported by the Limerick Leader and Limerick’s Live 95FM, the mini marathon, which starts at 12 midday on Sunday, is the leading women’s running event in the Mid-West region.

Over 30 local charities are set to benefit from the fundraising efforts of the more than 2,800 participants each of whom will receive a free goodie pack once they cross the finishing line.

“The Women’s Mini Marathon is an excellent way to promote well-being and to encourage women of all ages and abilities to be active and take part in a really worthwhile event. Fitness, both physical and mental, brings vitality to participants and helps people of all ages lead a healthy and happy lifestyle,” said race director John Cleary.

The event received a boost in July when Cook Medical renewed its sponsorship for a further three years.

“Cook Medical has a long-standing commitment to the people of Limerick and the Mid West, dating back to our arrival here in 1996. We worked with 21 community groups over the course of 2017 and our employees raised just under €45,000 for charities,” said Angela Moloney, director of finance at Cook Medical.

“By renewing this sponsorship, we can continue to grow and to support local charities and initiatives,” she added..

Both the 5k and 10k events will start and finish near the UL Sports Arena at midday on Sunday.