Photo finish: New CCTV system upgrade for Limerick Greyhound Stadium

A PHOTO finish leaves the loser disappointed but everyone is a winner after the Irish Greyhound Board announced a new CCTV upgrade.

A total of €286,000 will be spent throughout its nine sites nationwide for up to five years. This includes the Limerick Greyhound Stadium on the Dock Road.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB), Gerard Dollard, said the IGB is fully committed to ensuring that their customers receive the best experience possible when visiting greyhound tracks.

“A huge part of this is security and ensuring their safety on site. This upgrade will continue to ensure that visitors to IGB tracks enjoy their experience in the most secure environment possible. This announcement follows the continued implementation of the IGB’s five year strategic plan, which will provide upgrades in several key areas,” said Mr Dollard.

He said the upgrades will further enhance the integrity of greyhound racing as they will provide for additional monitoring of the kennel block at greyhound tracks.

“Upgrades like this cannot take place without the continued support of the exchequer, based on the Horse and Greyhound Fund which places a levy on off-course bookmakers.

“These traditional industries also make a contribution to the social and cultural life in Ireland. Despite the fall in recent years, there are over 12,000 people deriving economic benefit from the greyhound industry. Continued improvement in customer experience creates a spin-off effect, with thousands of people benefiting socially, culturally and economically,” said Mr Dollard.

Just one of countless examples was last Friday’s very successful Club Limerick Community Night when the hurlers brought the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the greyhound stadium.

The CCTV announcement is in line with the IGB’s €12m Strategic Plan 2018-22, which is committed to upgrading various greyhound stadia infrastructure and providing improved facilities, in line with customer expectations.

Stanley Security Ireland Ltd won the CCTV tender for a five year period.