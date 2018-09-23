Heartbreak in Limerick as teenager, 18, dies

THERE is heartbreak in Limerick this Sunday night following the tragic death of a teenager in Rosbrien.

The young man, aged 18, died in the early hours of Saturday morning following an asthma attack. He was a sixth-class student at Colaiste Chiarain in Croom.

In a statement, the school said: “Our thoughts go to his bereaved family at this difficult time. He was an excellent student, a really nice young man who enjoyed the company and support of a great group of friends. He will be greatly missed by his friends, fellow students and teachers."

Independent councillor Richard O’Donoghue, who represents the Croom area on the local authority, said: “It’s just such a tragedy. For a young boy to lose his life like that, it just defies belief. My condolences go to his parents, family and friends”.

