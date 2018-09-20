Limerick gardai catch speeding motorists during Project Edward day

A NUMBER of motorists were caught speeding in Limerick during Project EDWARD day.

Devised in 2016 by the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL), Project EDWARD (European Day Without a Road Death) aims to raise awareness of road safety and reduce the number of people killed every day on the roads of Europe.

While there were no fatalities in Ireland on Wednesday, gardai say more than 250 motorists were caught speeding across the country.

A number of detections were made in the Limerick division including one vehicle which was caught travelling at 69km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Dock Road and another vehicle which was travelling at 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road.

While noting the success of Project EDWARD, Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan is appealing to road users to slow down and stay safe every day.

“We all need to use full concentration when behind the wheel. Never drink or take drugs and drive, put the mobile away, and wear your seat belt on every journey. We want people to be safe on the road everyday not just on Project EDWARD day,” he said.