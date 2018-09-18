Nominations sought for annual Limerick Garda Youth Awards

NOMINATIONS are being sought for the fifth annual Limerick Garda Youth Awards, writes David Hurley.

The awards, which were launched by Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, aim to honour young people – aged between 13 and 21 - who have made a significant contribution to the community in which they live.

Awards will be presented to nominees from each of the four garda districts in the division - Limerick city north (Henry Street), Limerick city south (Roxboro Road), Newcastle West and Bruff.

And, for the first time, each of the award recipients will be considered for inclusion in the first National Garda Youth Awards which take place next April.

“It’s very important that people take the time to nominate young people for these awards, it’s a great occasion to be able to honour young people who are doing exceptional things in their communities and for their families – we are always ase-struck by what these people get up to,” said Chief Supt Roche.

The LImerick awards, which are sponsored by Garvey’s Centra and Supervalu, will be presented at a gala event at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare on November 29, next.

“It’s very important for us to be involved in the local community. The glory of these awards is that we are teaming up with An Garda Siochana and it’s great that local communities and particularly the youth benefit,” said Kevin McCarthy, Managing Director of the Garvey Group

Nomination forms can be obtained from any garda station in Limerick and can also be downloaded from the garda website or from www.garveygroup.ie.

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, October 26.