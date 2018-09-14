Two Misses and a Mister: Beibhinn, Laura and Edwin to represent Limerick

THIS weekend will see three young Limerick people take to the stage to represent the county at Miss Ireland and Mister Ireland, in the first time the two competitions have been put on at the same time.

Clarina’s Beibhinn Haren and Dooradoyle’s Laura Mansbridge will represent the women at the pageant.

While Edwin Fitzgibbon, of Father Russell Road, will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Mister Limerick Kamal Ibrahim, who went on to become Mister World in 2010.

Genetics student Beibhinn said that taking part in the competition has given her a huge boost in confidence.

The 19-year-old is an ambassador for Clare’s Wish and is also working with Cliona’s Foundation.

“It is my first time doing anything like this. It’s really given me a boost of confidence, especially in having to speak on stage and when meeting people. I’m really happy I did it,” she said.

The week is a double celebration for the family, with little sister Grace having received excellent Junior Cert results this Wednesday.

Laura was runner-up on the night of Miss Limerick, and progressed through a wildcard selection process as Miss Limerick North.

The pair will now be in with a chance of securing the Miss Ireland crown on Sunday in Dublin.

Miss Ireland will go on to compete in the Miss World 2018 pageant in China on December 8.

Edwin Fitzgibbon, 24, wants to use his time as Mister Limerick to promote positive mental health among third level students. Drawing on his own experience of going through a rough patch as a student, he says that many are not aware of the services offered by their college.

He is currently studying Business with Marketing Management in LIT, and previously studied software development in Thurles.

“I had a few counselling sessions in college during my first course and they were fantastic. When I came to LIT I don’t think I was aware of the services available and I don’t think other students are very often aware either. If people are struggling with their studies, wondering if they made the right decision with a course, or going through a hard time, there’s help available,” he said.

As for the night itself, the thing he is most nervous about is modelling the swimwear.

He has “been training like crazy, six to seven times a week” with trainer Breen at The Body Building gym in Raheen, so much so, that the gym has decided to sponsor him.

LIT is also sponsoring the student.