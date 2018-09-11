Fines issued to a number of Limerick motorists after parking in disabled bays
Gardai issued fines to a number of motorists after parking illegally
GARDAI in Limerick have fined a number of motorists for parking in disabled bays.
Henry Street Roads Roads Policing Unit detected several motorists parked in disabled bays without permits in Limerick city.
Fines of €150 were issued, gardai said, as part of Operation Enable, which targets motorists parking in the bays without the proper permit.
An automatic fine is issued for illegally parking in a wheelchair parking bay.
Henry Street Roads Policing Unit detected several motorists parked in disabled bays without permits in Limerick city.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 11, 2018
€150 fines issued.#OperationEnable pic.twitter.com/Kz82GSxLHe