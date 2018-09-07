Limerick school bus crash: All casualties discharged from hospital

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has confirmed that all casualties in the crash involving a school bus and car on Thursday morning have been discharged.

Seven teenagers and the driver were in the bus, while there were two occupants in the car. The incident occurred shortly after 8am at Ardvarna, Lisnagry on Thursday morning.

In a statement this Friday, a spokesperson for University Hospital Limerick (UHL) said they can confirm that four casualties were assessed – three teenagers and one adult.

“All four casualties were discharged on Thursday,” said the UHL spokesperson.

The seven teenagers had just been picked up when the accident occurred. They all attend St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport.

Kevin Cusack, principal, said this Friday that the students are making good progress.

“We’re delighted to hear that. I hope the occupants of the car are making good progress as well,” said Mr Cusack.

The principal praised the emergency services for their response, the care of staff in University Hospital Limerick, the bus driver for his actions and his students for how they looked after one another.