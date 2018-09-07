Fourteen firms express an interest in locating at landmark Limerick development

THIRTEEN companies have shown an interest in joining Nordic Aviation Capital as tenants inside Limerick’s €23m Gardens International development.

A Freedom of Information request from the Limerick Leader to Limerick Twenty Thirty, the company charged with delivering the huge project in Henry Street, has revealed the disclosure, which was made at a board meeting in April last.

”Fourteen parties have shown interest by enquiry and an initial offer was received from potential tenant B on the retail unit,” the document shows.

It’s understood the retail tenant is already in place, and refers to Sodalicious, which has moved into a unit at the Lower Cecil Street-Henry Street junction.

Councillor Seamus Browne, a board member of Limerick Twenty Thirty, says the level of interest shows the need to develop further top-of-the-range office space.

Gardens International is being delivered to a standard called Leed gold, which is an international accreditation programme that recognises best-in-class building strategies and practices.

“Part of the reason there is so much interest is that there is no other Leed gold building in Limerick. If a company, particularly a tech firm wants a Leed gold building for their carbon footprint needs, they have no choice to go to Cork or Dublin. Once Gardens is fully let, you go back to the same position again: you’re not giving the FDI a choice to come to Limerick,” he said.

It’s understood a second anchor tenant will join NAC in Gardens, with smaller firms around it.​

A Limerick Twenty Thirty spokesperson said the firm is in “ongoing communications” in relation to tenants on site, “but to comment any further would be premature”.