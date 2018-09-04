WATCH: Standing ovation for Limerick vice-captain as he brings Liam MacCarthy to LIT

LIMERICK Institute of Technology staff were welcomed back after their summer break by their colleague and Limerick hurler Paul Browne, who brought a special guest in the form of the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Mr Browne received a standing ovation from his collegues as he returned to campus this week with the prized trophy.

Lovely moment this morning as staff member and Limerick hurler Paul Browne brought Liam McCarthy to LIT. Unfortunately Paul was injured for the final, but his dedication to Limerick hurling over the years was clearly appreciated by his colleagues.#AllIrelandChampions pic.twitter.com/twcR65kBbs — LIT (@LimerickIT) September 3, 2018

Back in January the Bruff man captained Limerick to the Munster Hurling League title and played 13 of the games this season until his injury mid-season.

“Lovely moment this morning as staff member and Limerick hurler Paul Browne brought Liam McCarthy to LIT,” the institute said on Twitter.

“Unfortunately Paul was injured for the final, but his dedication to Limerick hurling over the years was clearly appreciated by his colleagues.”

Last Wednesday, Scoil Dean Cussen in Bruff became the first primary school to welcome the famous trophy as Mr Browne visited along with his team mates Seán Finn and Alan Feely.