WATCH: Excitement fever pitch as Bruff pupils welcome Liam MacCarthy Cup

THERE was huge excitement at Scoil Dean Cussen Primary School in Bruff this week as Liam MacCarthy finally returned to his mother, Bridget Dineen's, home town.

Past pupils of Scoil Dean Cussen, Paul Browne, Limerick vice-captain, outstanding corner back, Seán Finn and backroom team member Alan Feely arrived into the school hall along with the Liam MacCarthy Cup to rapturous applause and to sounds of the The Cranberries' hit 'Dreams'.

The walls of the hall were adorned with Limerick flags, while pupils and staff proudly donned their green and white colours on their first day back at school following the summer break.

The players and Alan Feely generously gave their time to speak to the pupils of their alma mater, as well as posing for photographs with each class and with the staff also.

The pupils got a chance to direct important questions to their heroes, as everyone present got another chance to reminisce about that glorious Sunday in August when Limerick regained the All-Ireland senior hurling title after a gap of 45 years.

The trio touched upon was the importance of both club underage and schools hurling in their development, as they thanked all the coaches over the years who made it possible for them to achieve their amazing success

Staff at the school on Wednesday last thanked Seán Finn, Paul Browne and Alan Feely for this timely visit, with excitement around the county still palpable.

"We at Scoil Dean Cussen were very proud and grateful to be the first school in Limerick to receive this famous trophy, especially after such a long wait to see Liam return to our county again. Hopefully we won't have to wait as long until his next visit!"